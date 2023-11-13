Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Chubb worth $288,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Up 1.6 %

CB opened at $222.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

