CIBC Trims Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Target Price to C$16.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$17.75 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$16.44.
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 0.2 %
Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile
Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.
