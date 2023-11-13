Cim Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $673.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $7.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $605.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $309.20 and a 52-week high of $629.97. The stock has a market cap of $574.80 billion, a PE ratio of 107.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.88%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 536,138 shares of company stock worth $20,881,627,358. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

