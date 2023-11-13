Cim Investment Management Inc. Has $10.94 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 75,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 69,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 34,734 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $12,827,000. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

IJR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,958,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,121. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.59.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

