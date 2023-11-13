Cim Investment Management Inc. Purchases 290 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,661 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in The Cigna Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $687,000. Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth $205,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 462,748 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $129,847,000 after acquiring an additional 107,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CI traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $292.95. 243,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,554. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.20. The firm has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

