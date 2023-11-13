Cim Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cim Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 140,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 21.4% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,776,996,000 after buying an additional 53,321,234 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after buying an additional 11,391,719 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the second quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $442.43. 917,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,219,599. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $376.49 and a 1 year high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $436.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

