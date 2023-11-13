Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cim Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Cim Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,999,014. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.