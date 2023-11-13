Cim Investment Management Inc. Sells 22,006 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cim Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 22,006 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 53,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 296,236 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after acquiring an additional 48,865 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,071 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,182,256 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $51,038,000 after purchasing an additional 306,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.44.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.27. 8,830,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,419,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.78 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.53. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

