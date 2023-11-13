ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires $142,142.73 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $142,142.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,862,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,993 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.52 per share, for a total transaction of $314,979.36.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,905 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.05 per share, for a total transaction of $261,260.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,421 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.27 per share, for a total transaction of $44,434.67.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 22,982 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $711,063.08.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,648 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $83,517.92.

On Monday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,913 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,091,031.25.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.53 per share, with a total value of $66,491.32.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,102 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $66,444.22.

On Monday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 35,066 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $1,100,020.42.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,812 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.77 per share, for a total transaction of $387,079.24.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.41. 3,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,529. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $33.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.40.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 31,143 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,243 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 369,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

