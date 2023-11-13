ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Purchases $51,040.14 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,626 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.39 per share, with a total value of $51,040.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,049,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,932,190.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

On Friday, October 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,977 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.31 per share, with a total value of $225,426.87.

On Wednesday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,454 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.14 per share, with a total value of $46,731.56.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,310 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.17 per share, with a total value of $103,172.70.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,332 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.14 per share, for a total transaction of $130,566.48.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,036 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $90,897.84.

On Monday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,341 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.16 per share, for a total transaction of $342,907.56.

On Thursday, September 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,320 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.66 per share, for a total transaction of $663,651.20.

On Friday, September 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,815 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.83 per share, for a total transaction of $344,241.45.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Performance

CTR traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.64. 1,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,761. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s payout ratio is 184.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 1,610.2% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 34,334 shares during the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.