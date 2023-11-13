CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by Cantillon Capital Management LLC

Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,890,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,463 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises about 2.4% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CME Group worth $350,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL lifted its position in CME Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,405,000 after acquiring an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total transaction of $6,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.31. 188,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,949. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

