CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL grew its position in CME Group by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.47, for a total value of $1,232,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,572,985.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,386 shares of company stock worth $8,077,175. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

CME Group Trading Down 0.2 %

CME traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $216.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,806. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $78.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.27. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

