CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,833. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.6 %

CMS stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.39. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

