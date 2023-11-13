Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,606 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.4647 dividend. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

