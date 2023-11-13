Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.74.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $65.28 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.