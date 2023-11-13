Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 651 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQM. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,004,831,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,455,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,584 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,130,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,251,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,322,000 after purchasing an additional 485,515 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $155.64 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $159.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

