Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 264 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of O opened at $50.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.