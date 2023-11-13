Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 277 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,903. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Trading Up 1.1 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT stock opened at $183.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.85. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a PE ratio of 120.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.