Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 381 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 41,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ITA opened at $113.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200-day moving average is $112.66. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

