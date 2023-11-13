Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.04) to GBX 2,950 ($36.42) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $141.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.12. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

