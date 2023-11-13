Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 7,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $103.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.11. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

