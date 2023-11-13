Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hill Island Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,535,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $183.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $210.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $187.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

