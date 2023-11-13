Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 142.9% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $104,442.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Liberty Broadband Profile

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $82.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $68.15 and a 52-week high of $97.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

