Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 401.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 306.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $157.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.71. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $161.17.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

