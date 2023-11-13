Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,442,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,357,000 after purchasing an additional 262,194 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,979,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,526,000 after purchasing an additional 226,814 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,710,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,558 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,447,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $45.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $49.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

