Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $790,000 Stock Holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GRBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,864,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,056,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 280,474 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $44.65 on Monday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $59.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33.

Insider Activity at Green Brick Partners

In related news, Director David Einhorn sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $38,785,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,767,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,067,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

(Free Report)

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.