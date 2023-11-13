Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $804,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,619,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock worth $1,214,937 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.39 and its 200-day moving average is $56.12. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

