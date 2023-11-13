Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,268 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

