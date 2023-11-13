Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 86,191.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 545,751,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,126,381,000 after purchasing an additional 545,118,661 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after purchasing an additional 519,202 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,317,000 after acquiring an additional 666,560 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C opened at $42.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

C has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

