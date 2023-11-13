Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 124,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 219,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,293 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the second quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $632,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $206.84 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.57 and a 52-week high of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus increased their target price on Arista Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total transaction of $377,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,751,779.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 5,301 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.99, for a total value of $1,044,243.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,264 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,292. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

