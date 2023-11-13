Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

