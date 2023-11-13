Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,011 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Nov 13th, 2023

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after buying an additional 12,198,716 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,320 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,200 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $39.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

About ARK Innovation ETF

(Free Report)

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.