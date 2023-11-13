Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,082 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after buying an additional 1,202,956 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after buying an additional 235,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $54.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.20. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

