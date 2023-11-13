Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,667 Shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNDL. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Retireful LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000.

Get Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF alerts:

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HNDL opened at $19.28 on Monday. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $906.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average is $19.80.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Cuts Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th.

(Free Report)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.