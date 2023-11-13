Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $171.77 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.83.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.