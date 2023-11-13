Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,751,918,000 after buying an additional 471,765,932 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,254,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,985,181,000 after buying an additional 11,195,952 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after buying an additional 9,318,871 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after buying an additional 8,728,172 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a PE ratio of 988.33, a PEG ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.35 and its 200 day moving average is $108.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

