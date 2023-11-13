Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,880 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 44.2% in the second quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 34.3% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 78,700 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 35.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,109 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Coinbase Global by 15.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,681 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 147.7% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,679 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 19,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $1,552,228.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,228.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $92.92 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $114.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

COIN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.64.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

