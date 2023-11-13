Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.33. The company has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

