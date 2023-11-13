Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 244.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,474,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 852,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,160. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.62 and a 1-year high of $82.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

