Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.8% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,572 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,086 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.43.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.72 and a 200-day moving average of $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $167.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

