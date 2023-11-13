Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 1,304 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,928 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,795,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 134,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 14.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,564 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $642.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total value of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $528.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $520.91 and a 200 day moving average of $484.96. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $369.94 and a twelve month high of $558.64.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

