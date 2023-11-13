Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 20,032 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.19% of Iridium Communications worth $14,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $35.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.93 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently -288.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

