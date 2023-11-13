Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 61,880 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 522,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $20,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $49.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

