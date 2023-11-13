Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 801 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AON were worth $12,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,397,426,000 after acquiring an additional 210,313 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,033,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,592,000 after acquiring an additional 37,097 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of AON by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,547,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,363,000 after acquiring an additional 751,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,237,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,415,000 after acquiring an additional 36,505 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $334.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.87. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

