Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 856 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $18,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Elevance Health stock opened at $458.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $449.48 and its 200 day moving average is $453.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELV. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

