Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoetis by 163,671.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 480,424,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,733,932,000 after buying an additional 480,131,319 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,007,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,585,000 after purchasing an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,275,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,517 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $159,605.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,950,161.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $159,605.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,836.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock worth $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.8 %

Zoetis Announces Dividend

NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.32 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.76 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.37 and a 200 day moving average of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.25.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

