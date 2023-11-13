Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.53% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 339,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,674,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,195,000 after acquiring an additional 142,632,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,298,000 after purchasing an additional 881,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $146,946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,138,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,905,000 after purchasing an additional 625,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,137,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $45.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $49.25.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.