Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 335.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $359,140,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.3 %

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

COP stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.02. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.16.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

