Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,431 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.32% of Globant worth $24,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after buying an additional 459,850 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 303,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,591,000 after buying an additional 118,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globant by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after buying an additional 12,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $173.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.56. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

