Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,470,000 after buying an additional 3,126,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,823,000 after buying an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $40.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.95. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

