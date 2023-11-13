Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $665.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $674.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

